Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern voiced strong concerns during an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, criticizing Israel’s reported decision to gradually withdraw from five military positions inside Lebanese territory. Stern warned that such a move could place northern communities in significant danger.

"Is Israel once again reverting to the same mindset that has already cost the lives of thousands of civilians and soldiers?" Stern asked. "Some seem unwilling to accept that the enemy across the border still adheres to a murderous ideology. While Israel’s leaders may have forgotten the grief of the October 7th massacre, our enemies certainly have not. Their goal to invade the Galilee and massacre its residents — from children to the elderly — remains unchanged."

Stern highlighted the ongoing struggles of Kiryat Shmona, where roughly 8,000 residents have yet to return home due to ongoing threats along the northern border. "If we also withdraw from the five outposts in Lebanese territory, the risk of an assault on the Galilee — and harm to its residents — will become more real," he warned.

He emphasized that any plan to pull back military positions could be seen as abandoning the people of the north. "We will not remain silent if this decision ultimately leaves Galilee communities, including Kiryat Shmona, exposed. This isn’t just a matter of funding for repairs or fortifications — this is a battle for the very lives of our citizens."

Stern concluded with a sharp reminder of recent history: "The State of Israel and its security forces abandoned the south on October 7, 2023. We will not allow them to abandon the north as well."