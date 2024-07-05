A barrage of rockets was fired on Friday evening from Lebanon towards northern Israel, triggering sirens in Kiryat Shmona and the area shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Several rockets hit the city of Kiryat Shmona, with one of them directly hitting a building and causing a fire. There were no injuries.

Two rockets exploded in open areas in the vicinity of Shlomi. There were no injuries.

On Thursday, a barrage of more than 200 rockets and dozens of UAVs was fired by Hezbollah terrorists towards northern Israel.

One man about 20 years of age suffered serious injuries.

Though the rockets fell in open areas, shrapnel from an interception fell in an Acre mall.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)