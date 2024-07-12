At least one rocket was fired Thursday night from Syria towards southern Golan Heights.

The missile fell in an open area. There were no injuries.

On Friday morning, the IDF reported: "On Thursday a projectile that was fired from Syria toward the southern Golan Heights fell in an open area, no injuries were reported. In response, the IDF struck a military post in the area of Tasil in southern Syria."

On Wednesday, IDF tanks and artillery attacked military structures in Syria. The IDF explaind that these structures violated the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement on the demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria.

"The IDF sees the Syrian military as responsible for everything which takes place in its territory, and will not allow attempts to violate the disengagement agreement," a statement read.

On Tuesday, the IDF eliminated Yasir Nimr Qaranbash, the former bodyguard of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and the one responsible for arms transfers to Lebanon.

Qaranbash was killed in an Israeli strike on his car while traveling the Damascus-Beirut Highway near the Syrian capital.

Sources in Lebanon reported that Qaranbash was the operational commander in Marjayoun before the year 2000 and participated in the "heroic battle" of Al-Ghandourieh in 2006.