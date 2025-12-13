An unidentified gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon at a joint US-Syrian military force patrolling the Palmyra area in Syria, killing two US soldiers and one interpreter.

Initial reports said that several American soldiers and two Syrian soldiers were injured to varying degrees, and the shooter was killed.

The American soldiers were evacuated by helicopter to the US base at al-Tanf, near the border with Iraq and more than 100 kilometers from the scene of the shooting.

A Pentagon spokesperson later reported: "Today in Palmyra, Syria, two United States Army soldiers and one civilian U.S. interpreter were killed, and three were wounded."

"The attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of on-going counter-ISIS / counter-terrorism operations in the region.

"The soldiers’ names, as well as identifying information about their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin notification.

"This attack is currently under active investigation."

US Secretary of War Pete Hegesth said, "The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces."

"Let it be known, if you target Americans - anywhere in the world - you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you."