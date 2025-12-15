The Iowa National Guard announced Monday that it has cleared for publication the names of two guardsmen killed in an enemy attack in Syria on Saturday.

The fallen guardsmen were identified as Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa. Both served with the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment.

According to the official announcement, the attack occurred on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in the Palmyra area of Syria. Three additional Iowa National Guard Soldiers were wounded in the assault. Two required medical evacuation and are in stable condition, while a third was treated locally and is in good condition. In accordance with Department of War policy, their names were not released.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, said, “Today, we honor the memory and sacrifice of Sgt. Howard and Sgt. Torres-Tovar by sharing their names with a grateful state and nation. They were dedicated professionals and cherished members of our Guard family who represented the best of Iowa. Our focus now is providing unwavering support to their families through this unimaginable time and ensuring the legacy of these two heroes is never forgotten.”

All of the Soldiers involved were assigned to the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, part of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. The brigade is deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US mission to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in the ongoing defeat of ISIS.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth called for prayer following the attack, stating, “Please join me in prayer today for the souls of our brave Army Soldiers, Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, who were killed by Islamic terrorists in Syria this past weekend. Our hearts go out to their families, and we lift them up in prayer for strength and comfort during this time of grief.”

Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, said the entire National Guard family mourns the loss of the two Iowa Soldiers, noting that their mission supported counter-ISIS and counter-terrorism operations in the region. He added that prayers are also being offered for the families of the civilian interpreter who was killed and for the three Guardsmen wounded in the attack.