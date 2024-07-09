Hezbollah confirmed on Tuesday that Yasir Nimr Qaranbash, the former bodyguard of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and the one responsible for arms transfers to Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli strike on his car while traveling the Damascus-Beirut Highway near the Syrian capital.

"The target of the attack was responsible for transferring manpower and arms from Syria to Hezbollah," officials told al-Hadath.

Qaranbash was reportedly killed in an Israeli Air Force drone strike. Another individual who was killed in the strike has yet to be identified.

Sources in Lebanon reported that Qaranbash was the operational commander in Marjayoun before the year 2000 and participated in the "heroic battle" of Al-Ghandourieh in 2006.

Israel has been increasing attacks on high-value Hezbollah targets of late. Last week, Muhammad Neamah Naser, the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's Aziz unit, was killed in an airstrike. The Aziz unit is one of three regional units Hezbollah operates in southern Lebanon and is responsible for the terrorist group's activities along the eastern portion of the Israel-Lebanon border.