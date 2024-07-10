The pier built by the US military to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza will be reinstalled Wednesday to be used for several days, but then the plan is to pull it out permanently, several US officials said on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The officials said the goal is to clear whatever aid has piled up in Cyprus and on the floating dock offshore and get it to the secure area on the beach in Gaza. Once that has been done, the Army will dismantle the pier and depart.

President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address in March, announced the plans for the temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

However, the pier has continuously run into problems since it has been installed.

The pier was only operational for a week before a storm broke it apart and put back together.

Last week, US officials said the pier had been re-attached to the shore after being temporarily removed again days earlier due to poor sea conditions.

In late June, US officials said that the pier has been removed due to weather to protect it, and the US is considering not re-installing it unless the aid begins flowing out into the population again.