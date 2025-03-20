Yair Golan, the chairman of the Democrats party, stumbled and fell during a demonstration against the plan to dismiss the director of the ISA on Thursday on Aza Street in Jerusalem.

Footage from the incident shows police officers attempting to disperse the demonstration near the Prime Minister's residence. At one point, an officer is seen lightly pushing Golan, who stumbled and fell on the road.

During the clashes, the protesters attempted to break through barriers and advance toward the Prime Minister's residence. The police are working to restore order at the scene.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid commented on the incident: "I fully condemn the behavior of the police and the harm to Yair Golan. The IDF deputy chief of staff and the chairman of an opposition party can not get hurt while protesting for Israeli democracy. The police commissioner must order an immediately."

On Wednesday, National Unity chairman National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz was harassed by protesters who called him a "traitor."

In a statement he issued after the demonstration, Gantz strongly condemned the hecklers, calling them "barn burners" and claiming that these were people who hate Netanyahu more than they love the country. He emphasized that after he served for decades in the IDF and fought for Israel's security, these chants were inappropriate.

Golan responded to Gantz: "'Barn burners?' The protesters who hit the streets today are the greatest lovers of Israel that I've met. Zionist and patriotic citizens who fight with all their might to save the country, democracy, and the lives of the hostages. Thank you."