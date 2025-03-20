Thousands gathered on Thursday evening outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem where the Cabinet has convened to discuss the dismissal of ISA Director Ronen Bar.

The protesters, some of whom affiliate with the anti-government Kaplan protest movement, chanted against the judicial reform. Among those to address the demonstration were Democrats Chairman Yair Golan, former ISA Director Carmi Gillon, and former Likud Minister Dan Meridor.

During the protests, several protesters stopped their cars in the middle of the road and refused to open their doors when police asked them to. After many pleas, the officers broke the windows of the vehicles to access the unruly protesters.

Other protesters slowed down traffic, causing ministers to arrive late to the meeting.

The police commented: "The vehicles completely blocked the intersection and endangered drivers while harming the fabric of life.

According to the police, those inside the vehicles locked themselves in and despite the repetitive requests by the officers, they refused to leave: "The officers notified them of their arrest, but they refused to open the door. Therefore, after additional warnings, the officers were forced to break some of the windows to perform their lawful duties."