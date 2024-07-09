An IDF fighter jet early Tuesday morning successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that approached southern Israel from the east.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the target did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Overnight Sunday, an IDF fighter jet successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that approached Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea.

Residents of the resort city of Eilat and the surrounding area reported hearing explosions without any alerts.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The target did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Later, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in Lebanese territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The target did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

In late June, sirens were sounded in Eilat and the area, due to a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later said that a UAV that was identified approaching Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea fell off the coast of Eilat. The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory. During the incident, an interceptor was launched toward the UAV.