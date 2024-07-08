An IDF fighter jet on Sunday night successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that approached Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea.

Residents of the resort city of Eilat and the surrounding area reported hearing explosions without any alerts.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The target did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

In late June, sirens were sounded in Eilat and the area, due to a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later said that a UAV that was identified approaching Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea fell off the coast of Eilat. The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory. During the incident, an interceptor was launched toward the UAV.

In early June, the IDF “Arrow” Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that was fired from the direction of the Red Sea toward Israel.

Rocket and missile sirens were sounded in the area of Eilat at the time. No injuries were reported.