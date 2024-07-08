Moshe Gafni
Moshe GafniYonatan Sindel/Flash90

Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni, of the haredi United Torah Judaism party, on Monday hinted that the current Israeli government may be nearing the end of its term.

During a Committee discussion, Gafni requested that Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri help him achieve a budget for a certain issue, explaining, "My power is weak." Shiri responded, "If you are weak, then we can dissolve [the Knesset]."

"That is where we are headed," Gafni responded.

"Where are we headed?" Shiri asked.

"To where you said," Gafni explained.

"That is good news for the nation of Israel - you should have begun with this," Shiri said.

"It is not good news," Gafni argued. "You see what you want to see."

Earlier this year, a poll showed that over half of Israelis - a full 54% of respondents - believe that Israel should wait until the end of the war to hold new elections, or else hold elections at the end of the Knesset's term. Just 38% of respondents believe Israel should call elections immediately, and the remaining 8% said they do not know.