Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni, of the haredi United Torah Judaism party, on Monday hinted that the current Israeli government may be nearing the end of its term.

During a Committee discussion, Gafni requested that Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri help him achieve a budget for a certain issue, explaining, "My power is weak." Shiri responded, "If you are weak, then we can dissolve [the Knesset]."

"That is where we are headed," Gafni responded.

"Where are we headed?" Shiri asked.

"To where you said," Gafni explained.

"That is good news for the nation of Israel - you should have begun with this," Shiri said.

"It is not good news," Gafni argued. "You see what you want to see."

Earlier this year, a poll showed that over half of Israelis - a full 54% of respondents - believe that Israel should wait until the end of the war to hold new elections, or else hold elections at the end of the Knesset's term. Just 38% of respondents believe Israel should call elections immediately, and the remaining 8% said they do not know.