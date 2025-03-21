A new poll indicated that 57% of Israelis believe that the IDF should continue fighting forcefully in Gaza until Hamas agrees to a deal to release all of the hostages it is currently holding.

Another 34% said that they support ending the fighting and working towards a deal immediately, while the remaining 9% said they do not know.

Among coalition voters, 89% believe that the IDF should continue fighting until Hamas agrees to a deal, while among opposition voters, 51% believe the fighting should end and Israel should work towards a deal.

When asked which steps Israel should be taking if the hostages have not returned within two more weeks, 38% said Israel should take over areas of Gaza and annex them; 23% said Israel should expand the fighting, including a ground incursion; 29% said Israel should stop fighting and return to the negotiating table, despite Hamas' violations of the deal and ongoing foot-dragging; and 10% said they do not know.

The poll also examined the political standpoints of the respondents, and revealed that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's party has gained support since its return to the government, and now reaches 10 Knesset seats.

The poll showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 22 Knesset seats, while National Unity and Yisrael Beytenu would win 16 seats each. The Democrats and Yesh Atid would win 12 seats each, while Shas would win 10 seats.

Among the smaller parties, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats, Hadash-Ta'al would win six, Religious Zionism would win five, and United Arab List (Ra'am) would win four.