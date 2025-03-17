Four election polls published on Monday present an up-to-date picture of the seat distribution in the Knesset if the election were today.

The Likud continues to lead by far with 21-34 seats, the center-left parties maintain their strength with varying numbers, and the Arab nationalist Balad party does not cross the electoral threshold.

Each poll grants the Likud a different number of seats: 27 according to Kan News, 24 according to Channel 12, 34 according to the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14, and 21 according to I24News.

Kan News grants Yisrael Beytenu 16 seats, Channel 12 grants it 14, Channel 14 - 14 as well, and I24News grants it eight. National Unity, according to Kan News, would receive 16 seats, according to Channel 12, 15 seats, and according to both Channel 14 and I24News, it would receive eight seats.

According to Kan News, Yesh Atid would win 12 seats, Channel 12 - 14 seats, Channel 14 - six seats, and I24News 10. The Democrats would get 11 seats according to Kan News's poll, 14 according to Channel 12, 18 according to Channel 14, and 10 according to I24News.

Kan News, I24News, and Channel 12 grant Shas 10 seats, while Channel 14 grants it 11. Otzma Yehudit would receive seven seats according to Kan News, 10 according to Channel 12, six according to Channel 14, and eight according to I24News.

UTJ would receive seven seats according to Kan News and I24News and eight according to Channels 12 and 14. Both the United Arab List and Hadash-Ta'al would receive five each according to all the polls.

Bringing up the rear is Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party which would receive four seats according to Kan News and I24News, five according to Channel 14, and would not pass the electoral threshold according to Channel 12's poll.

I24News also asked about a hypothetical new party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Such a party would win 24 seats.