A new poll published Thursday morning showed that while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party continues to gain, Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity is still in the lead.

According to the poll, published by Kan Reshet Bet, if elections were held today, National Unity would win 29 Knesset seats, followed by the Likud with 22 seats.

Third-largest in the Knesset would be Yesh Atid, with 16 seats.

Among the smaller parties, Yisrael Beytenu and Sephardic-haredi Shas would win 10 seats each, while Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats.

Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism is projected to win seven seats, the Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would win five seats, and three parties - Religious Zionism, Meretz, and the United Arab List (Ra'am) - would win four seats each.

Both Labor and the Arab Balad party would fail to cross the electoral threshold, as would MK Gideon Sa'ar's new right-wing party.

Divided into blocs, the anti-Netanyahu parties would win 59 Knesset seats, while the current coalition parties would win 52 seats. The remaining nine seats would be held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.

When asked if Israel should hold new elections, a full 54% of respondents said that Israel should wait until the end of the war, or hold elections at the end of the Knesset's term. Just 38% of respondents believe Israel should call elections immediately, and the remaining 8% said they do not know.