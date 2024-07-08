Official results from the parliamentary election in France were released late Sunday night, and they were in line with the television projections , which predicted a surprising victory for the left.

The leftist coalition won the most seats in parliament, with 182, the final results showed. The left-wing alliance includes Jean-Luc Melenchon’s France Unbowed (LFI) party, the Socialist Party, the Greens and the Communist Party.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists won 168 seats, the official results showed, while Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally won 143 seats, 80 fewer than polls taken during the campaign predicted she would receive.

In the wake of the results, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he plans to present his resignation on Monday, but added he could stay on through the Paris Olympics or longer if required.

The results mean all three main blocs in France were well short of the 289 seats needed to control the 577-seat National Assembly, leaving France with the possibility of a hung parliament.