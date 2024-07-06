Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity about a month ago, delivered a recorded message that was just screened at the support rally for hostages' families in Hostages Square.

The message is the first time that Almog has spoken about the time he spent in Hamas captivity.

Orit Meir, Almog's mother, also spoke Saturday night at the rally dedicated to the mothers of hostages who have been awaiting their children's return for 9 months.

"I was rescued from captivity in Gaza four weeks ago," Almog began. "The moment I arrived, so many people embraced me. An endless amount of love. Returning felt like a new birthday for me, like being reborn. I truly hope that all the hostages in Gaza will experience this rebirth like I did."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to say that I extend my condolences to the Zamora family for the loss of Arnon Zamora, who truly was a hero of Israel.

"I also want to say to all the wounded, to all the soldiers wounded in battle, and to all the fighters currently in Gaza: You move me every day, and you are truly the strongest army there is. I'm proud to be part of you."

Almog stressed, "It's important that we reach a deal so that all the mothers can embrace their children and husbands, just as I hug my mother every morning now."

"Meeting my mom was amazing. She's the person closest to me, and we understand each other with just a look.

"Meeting her was simply the most moving thing ever. In Gaza, I thought about this: If I return alive— No, not 'if,' but when I return alive — the meaning this tattoo will have will be completely different from what I initially planned.

"It's so moving, all the people who are endlessly devoted to this cause.

"It's incredibly empowering and touching. To go on stage and see our pictures, that we've returned home, and that we're waiting for everyone else — This is my daily wish and prayer."