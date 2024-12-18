Louis Har, who was rescued from the Gaza Strip , arrived at the Bnei Akiva yeshiva in Givat Shmuel, where he was greeted with song and dance.

Upon arrival at the yeshiva, the students surrounded him, dancing, waving flags, and singing, "Am Israel chai."

Later, Har, recited the "Hagomel" blessing at the yeshiva.

Har was taken hostage on October 7 along with his partner, Clara Marman, 62, her brother Fernando, sister Gabriela Leimberg, 59 and Gabriela's daughter, Mia Leimberg, 17, from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.

Hew as rescued together with Fernando Simon Marman in a daring operation by Israel’s Yamam counterterrorism unit after 129 days in Hamas captivity.