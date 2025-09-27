In a joint operation, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the IDF eliminated a Hamas terrorist who killed Yamam officer Arnon Zamora during a hostage rescue operation last year.

Mohammad Ahmad Youssef Aljamal, a Hamas terrorist, killed Zamora during “Operation Arnon,” a spectacular rescue operation in which hostages Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv, were rescued from Hamas captivity in Nuseirat.

The operation, originally named "Seeds of Summer," was renamed "Operation Arnon" after Arnon, who led the force, fell during the battle.

The Shin Bet reported that Aljamal was the terrorist who killed Arnon Zamora when the force stormed one of the buildings where the hostages were held. Aljamal was also one of the guards who held the hostages released during the operation.

Eliminated together with Aljamal was Sari Adris Mohammad Alaqrab, a Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7 and was closely associated with Aljamal. Based on precise intelligence from the Shin Bet, both terrorists were killed Saturday in a Gaza airstrike.