The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported 45 anti-Jewish hate crimes across the city in June as the increase in antisemitism continues more than eight months after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, JTA reported Friday.

The total for June was more than double the tally during the same month last year, when there were 19 antisemitic incidents reported to police. Jews were targeted in 57% of all hate crimes reported to the NYPD last month, according to the data.

Hate incidents against Jews spiked after October 7, with 69 in October and 62 in November.

The number has fluctuated since then, from 17 reported incidents in February to 43 in March and 32 in April. Last month’s total was a decrease from May, when there were 55 antisemitic incidents, the highest total in six months.

Jews remain the group most targeted in hate crimes nearly every month.

In late June, a Jewish woman and her husband were assaulted at a fifth-grade graduation ceremony in Brooklyn.

Earlier that month, masked anti-Israel protesters took over a New York City subway car and demanded that Zionists identify themselves.

In another incident, an elderly Jewish man was spat on in New York City by an antisemitic vandal who tore down posters of the hostages held by Hamas and said "Free Palestine."

The anti-Israel activity continued into July. On Thursday, anti-Israel protesters in New York City's Washington Square Park marked America's Independence Day by burning American flags and chanting "Free Palestine."

