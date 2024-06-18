An elderly Jewish man was spat on in New York City on Sunday by an antisemitic vandal who tore down posters of the hostages held by Hamas and said "Free Palestine."

The StopAntisemitism movement posted a video of the incident to X. In the video, the aggressor charged at the 74-year-old man, who told him to "get the hell away from me."

A bystander got between the two, holding out his arm to protect the elderly man. The aggressor spat at the elderly man, at which point other bystanders began condemning him and telling him to leave. One threatened to call the police.

The aggressor backed up and said "Free Palestine."

One of the bystanders asked, "How do you free Palestine right now? All you're doing is harassing people."

After multiple people came to the elderly man's defense, the aggressor left.