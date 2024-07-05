Anti-Israel protesters in New York City's Washington Square Park marked America's Independence Day by burning American flags.

A group of 100 activists gathered for a “Flood Manhattan for July 4th” demonstration. While burning Old Glory, the protesters chanted “Burn it down!” and "Free Palestine."

A poster with pictures of Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden wearing crowns was placed on top of one of the burned flags. The poster declared "Death to all kings."

Video showed one protester yelling “F– Israel! F– America! Woohoo!”

As the sun began to set, the protesters lit flares and marched through the surrounding streets carrying Palestinian flags.

At least one protester was arrested.