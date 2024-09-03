An anti-Israel protester at a demonstration in New York City on Monday claimed that American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin "deserved" to be executed by the Hamas terrorist organization in a shocking video that has surfaced online.

The protester was driving a car that was adorned with multiple Palestinian flags. A pro-Israel counterprotester who was filming the incident approached the vehicle and stated that Hersh had just been executed.

The driver replied, "He deserved it."

When asked to explain why a hostage deserved to be executed, he replied, "What business does he have over there?"

Hersh Goldberg-Polin made aliyah to Israel together with his family as a child. He was kidnapped at the Nova Music Festival on October 7. He was wounded in the arm by a grenade that was thrown into a shelter in which he was hiding after fleeing the party.

The protester then claimed that "Israel killed him, not Hamas."

Hersh and five other protesters, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino were executed at close range by their Hamas captors in a tunnel underneath Rafah last week. On Monday, the Hamas terrorist organization admitted that it had executed the six hostages.

The video was shared on social media by Jewish activist Lizzy Savetsy, who wrote, "I am shaking. We were walking home from lunch with our family in our completely distraught state and we were blocked from crossing the street by these soulless terror supporters chanting for MORE violence."

"Yeah, we’re LIVID by this complete lack of humanity—ESPECIALLY TODAY—and we couldn’t hide it. Our kids are devastated to see this happening in their own backyard. It’s HORRIFIC. What has become of this city???? I don’t blame the NYPD. They’re doing their best within the framework they’re permitted by law. This is truly an alternate universe. Do we even have a future here?" Savesty asked.

Approximately 7,000 protesters gathered for the anti-Israel demonstration on Labor Day, The New York Post reported.

The demonstrators, who numbered about 7,000 according to the report, gathered at Union Square in Manhattan in the early afternoon and began their raucous march to Washington Square Park.

The crowd waved Hamas flags along with Palestinian Arab, Syrian, Iranian and Hezbollah banners, chanting “Free Palestine!” and, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”