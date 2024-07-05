An Israeli delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea left Doha on Friday after meeting with Qatari mediators about Gaza ceasefire talks, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

Barnea returned to Israel to consult with the Israeli government, the source said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said shortly thereafter, “The head of the Mossad recently returned from Doha from an initial meeting with the mediators.”

“It was determined that a team will depart next week to continue the negotiations. It should be emphasized that there are still gaps between the parties,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an informed source, that Mossad officials said they were optimistic that the Cabinet would accept the proposal for a deal.

On Thursday, following a preliminary discussion on the latest terms laid out by Hamas in the hostage release negotiations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the deployment of the negotiation team to Qatar to continue the talks to secure an agreement to free the 120 remaining hostages in Gaza.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that the war will end only after all of Israel's objectives have been achieved and not a moment before," a diplomatic source added.

A day earlier, the Prime Minister's Office, on behalf of the Mossad, announced that the mediators have conveyed to the negotiating team Hamas' remarks on the outline of the hostage deal.

"Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators," the statement said.

Hamas later confirmed it has sent new "ideas" to Qatari mediators aimed at ending the war in Gaza and said it is viewing the ongoing talks in a "positive spirit."

