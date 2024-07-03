The Prime Minister's Office on behalf of the Mossad announced on Wednesday that the hostage deal mediators have conveyed to the negotiating team Hamas's remarks on the outline of the hostage deal.

It added that: "Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators."

A senior defense official said on Wednesday that "Hamas continues to insist on a principle clause in the deal that would prevent Israel from returning to fight after the first stage of the deal, which is not acceptable to Israel."

The official added that "there are additional differences which were not yet bridged," and emphasized that "Israel will continue negotiations while continuing the military and diplomatic pressure to bring to the release of all 120 hostages, living and dead as one."

Israel estimates that the military pressure in Rafah will influence the negotiations and lead to a stage where Hamas will agree to return to the negotiations table.