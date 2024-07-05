Making Aliyah
Making AliyahFlash 90

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Korach
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Nir Shaul

In Parashat Korach, the posuk says “You will not have an inheritance in their Land; I am your portion & inheritance among the Israelites.”

Question
Why didn't the Levites receive an inheritance in the Land of Israel?

Answer
Since God chose the Tribe of Levi to serve in the Beit Hamikdash, therefore, it is appropriate for the King's servants should be focused on their service and not worry about earning a livelihood.

Navi:Ezekiel 36:16-28
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Shilo Hagar

The prophet Ezekiel describes the process of exile and redemption.

Question
In the ﻿process of redemption, what comes first: ingathering of the exiles or purification?

Answer
Stage1- Ingathering of exiles constitutes sanctification of G-d’s name since it will stop the nations' claim of G-d's inability for Am Yisrael to remain in its Land.
Stage2- God will bring His people to the Land where the holy atmosphere of Eretz Yisrael has the power to purify Am Yisrael.

