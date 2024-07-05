View this email in your browser

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Korach

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Nir Shaul

In Parashat Korach, the posuk says “You will not have an inheritance in their Land; I am your portion & inheritance among the Israelites.”



Question

Why didn't the Levites receive an inheritance in the Land of Israel?



Answer

Since God chose the Tribe of Levi to serve in the Beit Hamikdash, therefore, it is appropriate for the King's servants should be focused on their service and not worry about earning a livelihood.

Navi:Ezekiel 36:16-28

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Shilo Hagar