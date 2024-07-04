Two Jewish adults were evacuated Wednesday night from Jenin, by Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces.

The two were in their vehicle, and the security forces secured them until they exited the city. The Israelis were transferred to the care of the Civil Administration's coordination unit in Jenin and Israel Police representatives at the Gilboa Crossing.

Initial investigations show that the pair, both residents of central Israel, took a wrong turn and found themselves in Jenin. At a PA checkpoint, they were identified and passed to Israeli forces.

Also on Wednesday, Border Police officers, together with the Haruv Reconnaissance Unit of the Kfir Brigade, operated under the precise intelligence guidance of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in Jenin, to eliminate a terrorist who was involved in serious terrorist activity.

When the forces arrived at their destination, they identified the armed terrorist, opened fire at him and the terrorist was eliminated. There were no injuries to the security forces.