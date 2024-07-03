Border Police officers, together with the Haruv Reconnaissance Unit of the Kfir Brigade, operated on Wednesday under the precise intelligence guidance of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in Jenin, to eliminate a terrorist who was involved in serious terrorist activity.

When the forces arrived at their destination, they identified the armed terrorist, opened fire at him and the terrorist was eliminated. There were no injuries to the security forces.

Last week, Captain Alon Sacgiu, 22, from Hadera, was killed when troops in a military vehicle hit an explosive device in the refugee camp in Jenin.

16 other soldiers were injured in the same incident, including a soldier from the Haruv Reconnaissance Unit of the Kfir Brigade who suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place during an arrest activity by IDF soldiers from the Haruv and Duvdevan patrols, together with Border Police and Shin Bet forces in the Jenin refugee camp.