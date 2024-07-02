Meta published its outrageous decision on Tuesday that the word ‘shahid’ [martyr] will be considered a neutral word and can be used on Facebook and Instagram.

Until now, Meta’s policy has been that the word 'shahid’ is attributed to terrorism but from now on using the word will not necessarily lead to content being removed from social media.

Meta stated that they accept the recommendations of the company’s supervisory board and will allow the use of the word, "excluding cases where it would breach the company's policy or be used with one or more of three signs of violence.”

The signs of violence mentioned are a visual display of a weapon or arms, a statement that has the intention or encourages acquiring arms or a weapon, or a reference to a specific event.

An Israeli woman, former director general of the Ministry of Justice, Amy Palmore, is a member of Meta's supervisory board, which recommended the policy change.

According to the Council, "Meta interprets all uses of the word 'shahid' as referring to people it has defined as 'dangerous' and as evildoes and removes the relevant content. The word 'shahid' is sometimes used in an extreme way to glorify or exalt people who died while committing violent acts of terrorism. However, Meta’s reaction to this threat must also be guided by respecting all human rights, including freedom of expression."