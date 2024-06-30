Yarden Gonen, the sister of Romy who was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas, was a guest on Channel 12 News and decried the fact that the media is trying to connect violent demonstrations in Tel Aviv to the families of the hostages.

"What is shown in the media is only the cases where fires are lit and there is violence. It's a shame for me, it mixes everything, and only shows the negative things," Gonen said.

She noted that "many times when I talk they put it in the background. I have never been to a protest of this kind and the viewer at home thinks 'Yarden enjoys this."

At this point, the host requested to remove the images of violent protests being broadcast in the background, and immediately thereafter, Gonen continued and wondered, "Why don't they talk about the rally that took place? Every week there is a rally that talks about the hostages, the soldiers, the displaced, all the victims in our country."

Iris Haim, whose son Yotam was taken by Hamas and accidentally killed by IDF fire, was also a guest in the studio and addressed the issue. "I don't watch these things, I don't open and poison my mind with demonstrations of hatred and anger. In my opinion, it doesn't fit with what we need to deal with."