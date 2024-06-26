Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded that MK Yuli Edelstein, who chairs the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, provide an explanation after he called to pass the Draft Law "with broad consensus."

The meeting follows Edelstein's statement on Tuesday that, "The Draft Law will pass with broad consensus - or it will not pass at all."

In closed talks, Netanyahu blamed Edelstein for trying to break apart the coalition, and a senior Likud official accused, "Edelstein and [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant are coordinating between them to bring down the coalition and call elections for November."

Sources close to Edelstein sent a message to Netanyahu that if the comments against him continue, "it will not end well."

Gallant previously insisted on "broad consensus" for the Draft Law, while MK Benny Gantz and his party were part of an emergency government. At the time, it was assumed that the "broad consensus" was desired in order to prevent cracks in the emergency government. However, Gantz and his party quit the government earlier this month, leaving only the original coalition.

It is not clear why, despite this, Edelstein is still insisting on "broad consensus" for the law.