We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Baha'alotcha

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Yaakov Karmon

Question

Why in Parashat Beha'alotcha, trumpets are blown at a war, while in Parashat Ki Teitzei the victory at war is not dependent upon blowing the trumpets?



Answer

One should take the initiative in battle and not await the enemy’s attack within the Land.

Gemara: Bava Batra 91a

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered