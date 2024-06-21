We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Parashat Baha'alotcha
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Yaakov Karmon
Question
Why in Parashat Beha'alotcha, trumpets are blown at a war, while in Parashat Ki Teitzei the victory at war is not dependent upon blowing the trumpets?
Answer
One should take the initiative in battle and not await the enemy’s attack within the Land.
Gemara: Bava Batra 91a
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
The Gemara in Bava Batra teaches that Elimelech & his sons Macḥlon and Chilion were the leaders of their generation.
Question
Why were they punished by death for leaving Eretz Yisrael at a time of famine?
Answer
Elimelech and his sons' sin was abandoning the nation in its time of difficulty; geographically (leaving the Land), economically (not supporting the people); and by marrying foreign women.
