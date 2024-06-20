The wedding that has been covered recently by the media is occurring today. The bride, Naomi Weiss, comes from the well-known Anglo neighborhood of Maalot Dafna of Jerusalem.

What gripped readers was her compelling backstory. “I’ve suffered a lot in my life, but I dream of having a happy functioning home.”

Naomi’s candid comment is only a small piece in a picture of a bride going through extreme hardship as she prepared for her wedding. She is one of 7 children whose father passed away 6 years ago from cardiac arrest. Friends testified that since his passing, the family has been living in extreme poverty, often lacking bread and water.

With no funds available until the last minute, the family only began wedding preparations a few days ago. The wedding is taking place today, but crucial pieces are still missing. The bride shared, “I swallowed my tears so many times yesterday: when I had to say no to any flowers, when I told my friends they wouldn’t be able to come and dance the night away with me, and when my siblings tried on dresses that looked 50 years old.”

ALLOW NAOMI TO GET MARRIED WITH DIGNITY

Readers were moved when Noami wrote publicly, “To you, it’s a donation, but to me, it means I can invite one more friend, arrange flower arrangements that will make me so happy, and shed fewer tears tonight.”

The wedding is taking place in a few hours, and without more funds, the bride will be forced to forgo basic components of her wedding. To take part in the wedding and allow Noami to get married in dignity, readers can donate here to the crowdfunding page.

ALLOW NAOMI TO GET MARRIED WITH DIGNITY