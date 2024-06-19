Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignored warnings from his advisers and ministers when he decided to release a video criticizing the US for holding up munitions shipments to Israel during wartime, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu met with National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and other officials before he released a video in which he said that it is "inconceivable" for the US to hold up arms shipments to Israel yesterday. The officials and advisers were reportedly unanimous in advising against publishing the video.

Minister Dermer reportedly asked the Prime Minister to wait until after he and Hanegbi had their meeting at the White House tomorrow on the Iranian threat to release the video. The Biden Administration ultimately decided to cancel the meeting in response to Netanyahu's video.

"This decision makes it clear that there are consequences for pulling such stunts," a US official said, according to Axios.

In Tuesday’s video, Netanyahu expressed astonishment at moves from the Biden Administration to hold up munitions shipments to Israel during the war against Hamas.

"When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the US has given Israel from the beginning of the war," Netanyahu said.

"But I also said something else, I said it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel. Israel, America's closest ally, [is] fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies," he added.

"Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case,” continued Netanyahu.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later reacted with seeming bewilderment to Netanyahu's statement.

"We genuinely do not know what he is talking about. We just don't," she told reporters. "There was one particular shipment of munitions that was paused."

"We continue to have these constructive discussions with Israelis for the release of that particular shipment," she added. "There are no other pauses, none, no other poses or hold in place. Everything else is moving in due process."