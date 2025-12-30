Channel 12 News’ chief political analyst Amit Segal explained on Monday evening why the statements at the start of the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump show that, from Gaza to Iran, Israel has received what it wanted from the United States.

“First, a message to viewers around the world: the sound you heard during the press conference was the popping of yet another balloon that recently tried to claim there is a huge gap between Netanyahu and Trump, and between Israel and the United States -- and that Trump intends to forgo the demilitarization of Hamas. Israel is getting nine out of ten things it wanted, and Netanyahu, apropos the pardon, is getting eleven out of ten,” Segal began.

He added, “Regarding Israel’s security, Trump says there will be no reconstruction of Gaza without the demilitarization of Hamas - which means Israel is not required to withdraw from the territory it currently controls, about 58% of the Strip.”

Segal noted that the most significant statement concerns Iran. “More important than anything is the existential Iranian threat. President Trump closes the small gap between Israel and the United States and says that even if the non‑nuclear ballistic project advances, he is committed to approving a rapid strike. This is an extraordinarily important message and excellent news for all Israelis.”