Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has publically sided with the anti-Israel protest movement in a video posted to X.

During a demonstration on Friday in Detroit Michigan following the cancellation of the far-right America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), Duke said that he was there to support white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes "and all the people who are working to save our country and save us from Jewish supremacism. We’re being genocided just like the Palestinians."

The video was filmed by undercover journalist Cam Higby.

The National Jewish Assembly (NJA) commented on the video, "If David Duke is on your side, you know you are on the wrong side."

Duke, a former KKK grand wizard, has a long history of antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and defending antisemites in the anti-Israel movement.

In May 2023, Duke defended former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, claiming that the “Jewish Global Deep State” was “at war” with Waters for exposing “Israel’s crimes and the crimes of the Jewish controlled USA Gov’t and media.”

Duke further claimed that Russia's war against Ukraine was "caused by Jews is nothing more than Jewish power happy to sacrifice the lives and well-being of millions of Ukrainians, Russians and Europeans in an attempt to harm and destroy Christian Russia."

In 2019, Duke also defended Congresswoman Ilhan Omar after she engaged in the conspiracy theory that the AIPAC lobbying group bribes American leaders and politicians into supporting Israel.

Duke has endorsed race-based segregation and is the author of the 2003 book “Jewish Supremacism.”