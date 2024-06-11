Special IDF forces operated on Tuesday evening in Kafr Dan, a Palestinian Arab village located northwest of Jenin.

As they entered the village, fire was opened on them. The troops responded by firing shoulder-fired missiles. A combat helicopter carried out a strike as well.

During the operation, the troops surrounded the house of a wanted terrorist.

So far, two wanted terrorists have been arrested in the operation, and three terrorists were eliminated.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)