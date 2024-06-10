The exhilarating news of the captives' release from a daring operation—the likes of which we haven't seen since the legendary Entebbe mission—fills us with pride. After successfully retrieving the bodies of three captives weeks ago, all units and organizations involved in this valiant rescue have shown extraordinary bravery and commitment.

They managed to free all four captives from their harrowing imprisonment, including Noa Argaman, whom we all saw being brutally kidnapped on a motorcycle by the vile terrorists. We now witness a miraculous return home.

Click here to donate

Tragically, we lost the esteemed YAMAM officer, Major (res.) Arnon Zamora, during this complex mission. He heroically led the charge into the ambush, clearing the path for the rescue team. His heart was struck by terrorist fire, leaving behind a grieving family—his wife, two young children, and countless admirers who speak of his exceptional and noble spirit.

Even after this daring rescue, our courageous soldiers press on. They tirelessly search through the dangers of Gaza to bring more captives home and eliminate the Hamas terrorists and their associates with unwavering dedication to Israel.

While our soldiers face these tremendous dangers, let us not forget the Hidden Heroes who support them—their families. These families endure immense anxiety and pride, encouraging their loved ones to undertake these heroic missions while sacrificing their personal needs for the good of Israel.

These families struggle alone, raising children and managing households amid constant worry for their loved ones' safety. They pay a heavy personal price, grappling with fears and loneliness, while ensuring the household runs smoothly despite their exhaustion.

Imagine a child who hasn't seen their father for months, knowing he's in constant danger. The emotional burden is immense, threatening the physical and mental well-being of these brave soldiers' children. Amid all this, their mothers shoulder the responsibility, enduring and keeping the household together through sheer resilience.

For these families, the soldiers' bravery translates into a tough, prolonged battle at home. Their daily lives are filled with unrelenting challenges and insecurity, as women and children independently navigate risks and pressures.

In these challenging times, these cherished families—the women and children—depend on us for the support and assistance they desperately need!

We owe them our gratitude and must help them in every possible way to alleviate their economic burden amidst all their suffering.

These women, children, and soldiers on the front lines are vital to the defense and survival of our nation!

Thank you for your support.

Join us in supporting the families of IDF reserve soldiers and their children!

All donations are tax-deductible under section 501c3.

Click here to donate