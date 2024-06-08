Sara Netanyahu on Saturday evening spoke with Rosetta Ziv, the mother of Shlomi Ziv, who was freed earlier Saturday and returned home in a heroic military operation.

Rosetta Ziv thanked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for standing by her personally throughout this entire period.

"I have no words how to thank you," she said. "Let nobody commit an injustice and say that the Prime Minister does not want to return the hostages. I have believed this since the first day and I know that he is doing everything to return them all."

Sara Netanyahu sought to embrace the entire family, saying, "I told you that the boy would return. When my husband went out this morning, I did not stop worrying, hoping and praying."

"There isn't anyone today who is not overjoyed and holding his head up proudly."

She added, "Together with you I embrace the family of our hero, Arnon Zamora from the special anti-terror unit, after whom the Prime Minister will name the operation."

Later, Sara netanyahu also spoke with Yaakov Argamani, father of rescued hostage Noa Argamani.

Yaakov Argamani told her, "Thank G-d. I thanked the Prime Minister and I thank you. He promised that he would take action and he did. We have a strong and courageous Prime Minister. With G-d's help, I believe that the Prime Minister, with our army, will bring all of our hostages."

Sara responded, "Amen. With G-d's help, the Prime Minister will return all of our hostages. Noa entered all of our hearts, and the hearts of our children. I, and our entire family, embrace you, and your wife Liora."

"I am pleased that Liora was able to embrace Noa. I pray for her well-being and wish her a full recovery. I love her so much. She is an amazing woman and I am overjoyed for her and for you."