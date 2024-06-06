The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during the Flag March in Jerusalem on Wednesday, and commented about the continuation of the war, a deal for the release of hostages and the message of Jerusalem Day.

Ben Gvir said that his feelings on Jerusalem Day this year are complex. "On the one hand, we are in a situation where we are at war, our brothers are fighting right now, we have hostages and we are waiting for them to return home."

"On the other hand, it is Jerusalem Day that comes to convey a message. After all, for Hamas, every house has a picture of Jerusalem. Every house has a picture of the Temple Mount. Today we come to tell them that this is ours, our Jerusalem, our Temple Mount, our Damascus Gate and with God's help - until we achieve victory," he added.

To the question of whether he has set a red line regarding a hostage release deal, Minister Ben Gvir replied that "Prime Minister Netanyahu knows very well what our red lines are, we have already announced that, from now on, we are voting according to our conscience, because in the end I want to see the draft of the deal. I am praying and we will do everything to ensure there will not be a reckless deal."

Ben Gvir was also asked whether the government is on the way to dissolution and replied, "It depends on Netanyahu. I really hope that the current composition without Gantz, Gallant and Eisenkot is acceptable to him, and as he said, a right-wing government - that's what needs to be done."

Watch the video (in Hebrew):

