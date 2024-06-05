מצעד הדגלים צילום: ערוץ 7

The annual Jerusalem Day Flag March, the largest event celebrating the anniversary of the reunification of Israel's ancient capital, began this afternoon (Wednesday).

The parade will pass from the center of Jerusalem through the gates of the Old City, including the Damascus Gate to the Western Wall. The marchers will not approach the Temple Mount or its gates.

About 3,000 police officers and security forces are providing security for the event.

Before the parade, there were clashes between young Jews and Arabs near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. The police who were on the scene separated the two sides.