Yesha Council Chairman, Israel Ganz, arrived in Washington and met with senior officials in the Senate and Congress to fight off the administration's attempts to establish a Palestinian state.

Israel Ganz's visit to Washington was intended to combat the Biden administration's initiative to promote the establishment of a Palestinian state. Ganz met with several senators and members of Congress, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Utah State Senator Mike Lee, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

They all heard from the Yesha Council Chairman and Benjamin Council Chairman about the dangers of recognizing a Palestinian state. He presented them with maps and data on the work of the Palestinian Authority and claimed that the US government's initiative would lead to the next massacre, this time in Kfar Saba, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

גנץ עם הסנאטור מייק לי דוברות

Senator Mike Lee said during the meeting: "There is no room for a two-state solution. Biden cannot set conditions for Israel. Not in relation to a Palestinian state and not in relation to stopping the war with Hamas. We in the US stand by your side unconditionally.”

Regarding Judea and Samaria, the senator said that "We have got to make sure that Judea and Samaria continue to be able to exist. A two-state solution jeopardizes so many people who live there and we must protect the residents there from danger. I am your friend and you have many others in the Senate and in the other states in the US who stand by Israel." This is Ganz's second meeting with Lee since the beginning of the war. The first meeting took place six months ago in Israel.

Senator Ted Cruz spoke to Ganz and emphasized his firm position in favor of settlements in Judea, Samaria and Benjamin.

Ganz presented documentation and research, including those conducted by Regavim, showing how the Palestinian Authority acts as a terrorist entity for all intents and purposes, when it finances terrorist attacks and murderers, and a growing number of the terrorists who have operated in recent months, come from the PA's ranks.

Ganz and members of the Binyamin Foreign Desk, including Eliana Passentin, and government relations advisor Ruthie Lieberman, worked to harness members of Congress to vote for imposing sanctions against the International Criminal Court in the Hague, in the event of sanctions imposed against Israel and Israeli officials. Ganz met with the Congressman who initiated the bill, Doug Lamborn.

Ganz said: "We traveled here to protect our homes and protect the State of Israel. We held several important meetings here and there are senior Senators and Congressmen who have understood the danger to which the initiative to establish a Palestinian state will lead. They understood that rewarding the Hamas killers by giving them a Palestinian state is a dangerous step not only to Israel, but to the entire free world. We are continuing to work with them to promote opposition to the move that the US administration is trying to accelerate."