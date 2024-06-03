Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon (Monday) addressed the hostage deal presented by US President Joe Biden on Friday.

"We work in countless ways to bring back our hostages. I think about them all the time, I think about them all the time. About their families, about their suffering. That's why we went a long way to bring them back, but while doing this we maintained the goals of the war, Chief among them is the elimination of Hamas," Netanyahu clarified.

He added, "We insist that we will complete both [freeing the hostages and winning the war]. It is part of the outline, it is not something I am adding now, it is not something I am adding because I was pressured in the coalition, it is something we unanimously agreed on in the War Cabinet."

Earlier, Netanyahu also addressed the deal Biden proposed during a discussion of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

"I will not be ready to stop the war. Despite what President Biden said, it has not yet been agreed how many hostages will be released in the first phase. We can stop the fighting for 42 days in order to return the hostages. We cannot stop the war. The Iranians and all our enemies are looking at us, and want to see if we surrender," emphasized the Prime Minister," Netanyahu emphasized.

He noted that "there are many more details in the deal and the war will not end without achieving all of our objectives. Don't pay attention to the publications, there's a lot of fake news going around. We will not give up on total victory."

Related articles: