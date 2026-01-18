מתן אנגרסט במשחק ללא קרדיט

At the start of Sunday evening's soccer game between Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israeli singer Benaia Barabi took the field to perform his ode to the team, "Yeruka Sheli" (My green one).

Standing next to Barabi was Matan Agrest, a fan of the team who survived Hamas captivity and attended his first game after being released.

Barabi wore a special Haifa jersey bearing the name of the last hostage still being held in Gaza, Ran Gvili.

Players Dolev Haziza and Pierre Cornud presented Angrest with a framed jersey with his name and the number 10.

The captivity survivor addressed the crowd, stating: "My green brothers and sisters, I went through a lot over the past two years in Hamas tunnels. But the nicest tunnel is here. I am happy to say on my own behalf: I have returned home. In captivity, I went through difficult experiences, but this kept me strong."

"I want to thank the green club, which accompanied my family the entire time and invited me. To thank the fans who painted my neighborhood with green smoke. I want to remember Ran Gvili, who has to return home, and the bereaved families."