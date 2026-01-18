Police are investigating a suspicion that the boyfriend of a well-known Israeli singer assaulted a former hostage overnight at a nightclub in Tel Aviv.

According to the complaint, the former hostage reported early in the morning that he was attacked at the entrance to a club on Rothschild Boulevard in central Tel Aviv.

The former hostage claims that he was standing at the entrance to the club, where a party for the famous singer was being held, and was denied entry. When he tried to understand why he was not allowed in, he was allegedly assaulted by the singer’s boyfriend, whom police are currently attempting to locate for questioning on suspicion of assault.

Police emphasized that this is only a suspicion at this stage and that all parties involved have not yet provided full statements. Sources familiar with the details note that this is an unusual incident, and police are examining all aspects and evidence related to the case