Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated today (Monday) in the discussion of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee and addressed the hostage deal presented by US President Joe Biden.

"I will not be ready to stop the war. Despite what President Biden said, it has not yet been agreed how many hostages will be released in the first phase. We can stop the fighting for 42 days in order to return the hostages. We cannot stop the war. The Iranians and all our enemies are looking at us, and want to see if we surrender," emphasized the Prime Minister," Netanyahu emphasized.

He noted that "there are many more details in the deal and the war will not end without achieving all of our objectives. Don't pay attention to the publications, there's a lot of fake news going around. We will not give up on total victory."

Netanyahu also responded to the recent uptick in protests against the government. "In the demonstrations, there are loud voices and threats against me, my wife, and my family."

When asked about the Draft Law, he replied, "This is the right direction and the only one that can lead to a solution. If you go for all or nothing, you get nothing."