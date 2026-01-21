Hamas captivity survivor Rom Braslavski arrived Wednesday at the "Lev Tel Aviv" police station to provide testimony after he said he was violently attacked by David Ziton, boyfriend of singer Nasreen Kadri.

Upon entering the police station, Braslavski told the media that this was an extremely difficult event for him, adding, "This was the most shocking event that ever happened to me in my life."

He added, "It was very, very hard for me. This event was crazy, it caused trauma like I never thought would happen."

According to him, "This guy hit me so hard it was as if he were a Hamas operative. I never thought I’d be attacked here, in my own country."

Earlier this week, Israeli singer Nasreen Kadri published a social media post apologizing to Braslavski.

"First of all, sorry. This shouldn't have happened to anyone, certainly not to Rom," she wrote on Instagram. "I wish I were there at that moment. I believe I would have done everything to prevent the situation from getting to where it did. The suffering that Rom went through over the past two years is more than one person can endure in an entire lifetime. I wish that every second of Rom's life from now on will be full of light and love. I will do everything to contribute to that happening. We love you."