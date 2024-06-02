Israel and Egypt have agreed to reopen the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt, so as to allow the passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

As part of this reopening, Israel is no longer rejecting the possibility that Palestinian Arabs will man the crossing, Kan News reported.

On Sunday, a three-way meeting will be held in Cairo, attended by Israeli security officials, Egyptian officials, and US officials.

Meanwhile, Israel has informed Egypt that it is willing to remove IDF forces from the crossing, and place them further away, in accordance with operational considerations.

The negotiations to reopen Rafah follow high tensions between Egypt and Israel on coordination for the crossing, as well as the conquest of the crossing itself and a recent shootout between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers, which saw one Egyptian soldier killed.