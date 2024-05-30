תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בטול כרם צילום: דובר צה"ל

In response to incidents of gunfire toward communities near the security wall separating 1948 Israel and 1967 Israel, including Bet Hefer, the IDF expanded its activities in the area between the seamline wall and Tulkarm.

The soldiers, together with other security forces, continue to operate to protect the communities in Judea and Samaria with an emphasis on the communities that are close to the wall.

The soldiers set up ambushes and traced wanted terrorists who were planning terror attacks with the aim of arresting them.

In the past few days, IDF forces have been operating in the "refugee" camps and villages against terrorists, arresting suspects and seizing arms and terror funds.

Over the past week, hundreds of thousands of shekels in terror funds were seized, over 40 suspects were arrested, and many weapons were confiscated.

Overnight, the IDF operated in two exchange houses that funded terrorists in Ramallah. In addition, 13 suspects were arrested across the region and the forces secured over 100 Jewish worshipers at the Tomb of Joseph.

In addition, as part of efforts to improve the readiness for scenarios of terrorist infiltrations and breaches, the Judea and Samaria Division, together with the Air Force, held a series of exercises during which they practiced responding to an infiltration and wall breach.