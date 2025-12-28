The Jerusalem Municipality and the IDF invited recruits to participate in a dedicated pre-induction day scheduled for the Tenth of Tevet fast. The preparation day is set to take place at Cinema City in Jerusalem and is intended to concentrate all recruitment procedures in one location.

Various corps will exhibit throughout the day to help the recruits choose their destination. In addition, procedural booths will offer services including simulations and deferment processing, as well as booths providing personal assistance on issues related to recruitment procedures and placement.

According to recruits who contacted Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, scheduling a day of such importance on the date of the fast communicates insensitivity toward the religious and haredi public. One of them said, "This is a blatant lack of concern for religious and haredi recruit candidates. Why hold such an important event specifically on the fast?"

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Aryeh King reacted: "The Jerusalem Municipality ruled that the Tenth of Tevet is a half working day and there are no events because of the importance of this day to the city and to the entire Jewish people. This is shame and contempt toward religious and haredi recruit candidates. It shows how the prevailing mindset in the IDF and in Jerusalem has still not changed and is fixed on the idea that the religious and haredi public must give up their values. This is inconceivable. I will fight so that this will not happen, and if it does happen I will go there to protest against the event."

The municipality and the IDF blamed each other for responsibility for scheduling the event on the Tenth of Tevet.

The city commented: "The activities were set according to the schedule determined by the IDF; the two days are identical in content. Anyone who is fasting has the option to attend on the day that is not a fast."

The IDF said: "During the coming week two recruitment days will take place to show the range of recruitment tracks for recruits in Jerusalem. Two days are being held so that anyone who is fasting and could not attend on the date of the fast will be able to attend on the additional day. Attendance at either of the days is open to everyone and is free of charge."